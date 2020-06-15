SPOKANE, Wash. - Local LGBTQ activists are calling the Supreme Court ruling on job discrimination a tremendous victory that will help fewer workers live in fear.
Spokane Human Rights Commission chair Lance Kissler said this is the first time the LGBTQ community has federal protections that explicitly say gay and transgender workers are protected from discrimination. He said the 1964 Civil Rights Act provisions weren't crystal clear on the subject, and now there is undeniable clarity.
"It's been interpreted that sex was to be applied to sexual orientation and gender identity," Kissler said. "With the Supreme Court reaffirming that interpretation, that has kind of breathed a nice sigh of relief among the community."
Kissler said the city of Spokane and the state of Washington already have safeguards against workplace discrimination for the LGBTQ community. He added that this ruling is critical for states like Idaho that don't have those protections.
"That's very scary to have and to live with on a day to day basis," Kissler said. "I have friends who do live in northern Idaho or who work in northern Idaho, and they've often been quite scared about being found out at work."
Kissler said this ruling should help calm those fears, but fear isn't the only emotion that's changing. OutSpokane vice president Steven Herevia said there is a mix of excitement and anger over the ruling because it took so long to happen, but it is definitely a step toward a brighter future.
"Before, it felt like there was this wide-open gate where you didn't know if you were protected or not," Herevia said. "It was easier to live in fear, and now it feels like the scope is narrowing."
Activists are waiting to see how broadly the ruling will be interpreted and if it will have any impact on education, healthcare and the military.
