Spokane Lilac Festival announces 2023 theme and leadership

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Lilac Festival Association (SLFA) announced the festival's 2023 theme and leadership at an installation dinner on Sept. 13.
Next year's theme will be "Onward." The 2023 SLFA leadership team will be led by president Sam Snow.
“To put it simply, ‘onward’ is a continuation forward, moving ahead and not coming to an end,” said Snow. “This signifies and represents the place we are with Lilac. We’re moving on, we’re doing great things. In order to continue and exist and make it to our one-hundredth anniversary, we need to continue to forge ahead and be relevant in our community.”
During the gathering, 2022 SLFA president, Alan Hart, reflected on the many accomplishments of the SLFA over a challenging two years.
The 2022 “Our Town” parade hosted nearly 80,000 participants and spectators in downtown Spokane, bringing attendance nearly even with participation in the 2019. “Since 1938, the Lilac Festival has served as a beacon of community for the region,” said Hart. “Through all the challenges, Lilac will continue to grow and adapt, and to serve our mission to honor our military, empower youth and showcase our region.”