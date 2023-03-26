Spokane Lilac Festival celebrating its 85th year

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Lilac Festival, a cherished local tradition, is celebrating its 85th year this May!
This week, the public prepared to paint the city purple as the 2023 Lilac City Royal Court was announced.
NonStop Local's Morning Weather Anchor, Jenny Powers, emceed the event.
The Court will be led by Queen Josephine Ortega from Medical Lake High School. She and her six princesses will be featured in the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade and travel to community service events in the Northwest region.
Community is central to this year's festival theme, onward. This year marks a remarkable reopening of the community, allowing the Lilac City Festival Association to bring back well-loved events and activities, as well as add new traditions.
Starting on the second Saturday of May, residents of Spokane can look forward to the Community Military Golf Tournament, Lilac Legacy Art Show & Competition, Brewfest and the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade.
The highly anticipated Torchlight parade will feature the members of the military, bands, the Lilac City Royal court and many unique, local floats.
Together, with the help of volunteers and community partners, the city of Spokane - along with the lilacs - will be in full bloom this spring.