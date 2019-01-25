SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Ben Foos was driving home one day in October when he noticed something different on the billboard outside Deja Vu Showgirls in Spokane Valley.
It was an advertisement for a dwarf tossing event - a game in which contestants throw little people as far as they can.
"Some people have this negative connotation toward little people like 'Oh they're lesser than human, you can mess around with them, you can throw them - they totally are okay with it.' We're not," said Ben Foos. "There are very few people who are okay with it that are little people."
Foos and his family are little people. Growing up his parents always reminded him that being smaller doesn't mean you can't do big things.
Respect yourself and know you can accomplish anything you want to do," said Foos. "And being thrown and getting paid for it is not one of those things."
Foos and other little people aren't the only ones offended by the dwarf tossing event that took place at the Deja Vu strip club last fall.
When Sen. Mike Padden (R-Spokane Valley) heard about it, his reaction was disgust.
"It seems kind of somewhat barbaric in a way," said Sen. Padden. "There are certain standards that society should have and a certain amount of decency and I don't think we need to be throwing little people."
Padden sponsored a bill that has bipartisan support, and if it becomes law, would make it illegal for bars and strip clubs to host dwarf tossing events. Establishments that break this law would risk losing its business license or up to a $1,000 fine.
"We're working to build a world of people that respect each other and people who work toward growth," said Foos. "And I think that it's never going to be perfect, but I think this is going to be a really good step."
But not everyone agrees. Mighty Mike, who puts on the dwarf tossing events and is also a little person, told the Spokesman Review, "This is not for every little person. If you're not cut out for it, don't do it."
"He's reinforcing the fact that people are an object and they're not individual human beings," said Foos. "Don't use your disability as a get out of jail free card and especially don't disrespect your own self and your own body."
KHQ reached out to the owner of Deja VU for comment but those phone calls were not immediately returned.
Sen. Padden says the measure will get a hearing Jan. 31 in the Senate Law and Justice Committee.