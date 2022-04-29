SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bloomsday runner statues in Riverfront Park are now dressed with Bloomsday shirts from years past!
Lala Gerber and her best friend, Gabriel Santiago Desilva started dressing the statues 26 years ago.
Geber said that the two of them worked downtown at the time at St. Vincet De Paul dressing their mannequins.
Geber said she was inspired by the atmosphere of her first Bloomsday and wanted to be a part of it. So, she and Santiago Desilva, collected Bloomsday shirts and dressed the manikins, and now it is a long-standing tradition that whole community looks forward to.
"A lot of people walk through here and say, 'oh I remember this one, or that's the year I was born,' Since we have been doing this for 26 years this is tradition that some people have known their entire life," said Gerber.
Gerber said if you have any Bloomsday shirts from years past, that you would like to donate, she said you can message her on her Facebook page -"Bloomsday T-Shirts for a Cause."
The statues will be dressed in these shirts the rest of the weekend if you would like to check them out at Riverfront Park.