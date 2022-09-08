SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward directed that flags in the City of Spokane will be lowered to half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II.
The direction follows President Biden's directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was the UK’s longest-serving monarch and a strong ally for the United States,” said Mayor Woodward. “We encourage anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in honoring Queen Elizabeth II,” the mayor said.
The monarch was also honored by former U.S. presidents after her passing.
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at her castle in Scotland. Flags in the United Kingdom will stay at half-staff until sunset on the day of her burial.