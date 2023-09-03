SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on N. Argonne Road near E. Knox Avenue in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
While information is limited, investigators do not believe this was a random incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public, though no arrests have been made.
On September 2, 2023, at around 3:30 pm, Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies responded to the report of an injured male in the 2200 block on N. Argonne. The caller stated the male was bleeding from the chest, and had just walked into the lobby of a Jack in the Box, but they didn’t know what caused his injuries.
Spokane Valley Deputies, Spokane County Deputies, and Spokane Valley Fire personnel arrived on scene and provided medical care, including CPR, for what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, the adult male died at the scene.
It will now be up to the Spokane County Medical Examiner to determine the identity and cause of death of this person.
Anyone not already contacted by Deputies with information regarding this incident or observed /heard anything suspicious is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10132751.
It’s no secret that a paramount perk of a remote position is the ability to work from anywhere. For many, it’s an opportunity to daydream about how to truly take full advantage and work from somewhere uniquely inspiring and convenient to get to. Central Washington’s Columbia River Basin is that haven for so many – a destination defined by stunning scenery and a dynamic lifestyle ready to be enjoyed the minute we’re done for the day. Read moreCrescent Ridge is Your Home Base for Central Washington Adventure
It’s no secret that a paramount perk of a remote position is the ability to work from anywhere. For many, it’s an opportunity to daydream about how to truly take full advantage and work from somewhere uniquely inspiring and convenient to get to. Central Washington’s Columbia River Basin is that haven for so many – a destination defined by stunning scenery and a dynamic lifestyle ready to be enjoyed the minute we’re done for the day. Read moreBeaumont Cellars Announces Tasting Room, Bistro + Events Center in Crescent Bar