The Lilac City is touted as a top 'Foodie' city, according to a new ranking by realtor.com.
The list ranks America's best emerging food towns, purposefully leaving out well-known "culinary powerhouses," such as New York City, Seattle, and San Francisco.
The top ten, new food scenes across the country, according to realtor.com, are:
- Portland, OR
- Houston, TX
- Charlotte, NC
- Detroit, MI
- Denver, CO
- New Orleans, LA
- Austin, TX
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Spokane, WA
- Minneapolis, MN
So, how did Spokane crack the top ten?
The ranking references the following reasons: Spokane's Cork District, events such as the Kendall Yards Night Market, a diverse food scene with restaurants like Italia Trattoria (run by chef Anna Vogel, a semifinalist for the James Beart Best Chef award in the Northwest), and a mass influx of new residents from bigger cities like Seattle.
If you're wondering which restaurant to try in Spokane's growing food scene, take it from some of the city's best chefs themselves on 'You Gotta Try This.' The series follows local chefs for a night on the town, as they show us some of their favorite places to eat in Spokane.