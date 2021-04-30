SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane man has a few extra numbers in his bank account today after a surprise visit from Publishers Clearing House.
William McGunagle and his wife Kat were out shopping Friday morning when the Publishers Clearing House Prize patrol arrived.
When the couple returned home a short time later there was a giant million-dollar check with his name on it.
McGunagle was beyond shocked and said right away he will use some of the money to restore his vintage Mustang.
The winning couple also might take a trip to California to visit family.
