SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Edward M. Leavens, found guilty in the violent assault of his mother in September of last year, was sentenced to over 12 years in prison last Friday.
Leavens received his guilty verdict in a Spokane County Superior Court hearing before Superior Court Judge Harold Clarke III. The jury found him guilty of first-degree assault after only an hour of deliberations.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested Leavens last September. Officers had found his mother, a woman in her late seventies, with potentially life-threatening head injuries. They reported in court documents the house she was in had puddles of blood and feces smeared throughout the house.
Leavens' brother was the one who called police in after stumbling upon the bloody scene. He had said he was drinking with Edward the night before and that their mother was in good condition when he left.
The last report from Spokane Valley police said the mother was hospitalized with serious injuries but in stable condition.