A Spokane man is facing charges of rape and molestation of two children who were left in his care.
52-Year-old Daniel N. Osorno was charged with five counts of first-degree child rape, five counts of first-degree child molestation, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of first-degree possession of sexually explicit depictions of a minor following his arrest on Monday and court appearance on Tuesday.
According to court documents, the victims' parents called detectives after they noticed inappropriate behavior from their daughter and asked her where she learned it. She told them from Osorno.
“It’s appalling that this person we were supposed to trust had been taking advantage of a 3-year-old,” the girl’s mother told the Spokesman-Review outside court Tuesday. “Now she has to face this for the rest of her life.”
In the course of their investigation, Spokane detectives also recovered almost 500 digital photos and 27 videos depicting the various assaults involving the victims, according to court documents. There was also evidence that Osorno gave his victims marijuana. Police believe the abuse took place sometime during a two year period when he was caring for the girls.
At this time, detectives do not think there are any other victims. Osorno’s bail was set at $150,000 during his first appearance Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court. His next court appearance is Dec. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.