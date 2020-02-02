SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane detectives spent hours this weekend conducting search warrants in connection to a brutal homicide that happened on Spokane's South Hill.
According to police, the female victim was found in her burning car near 27th and Fiske Street Thursday night. Detectives do not believe the fire is what killed her.
Officers are describing this as a domestic violence murder and arrested Yasir Darraji Friday. Darraji was booked into jail that night and charged with first degree murder.
Those close to the case say Darraji used to be romantically involved with the victim.
Her cause of death and identity have not yet been made public.
Friends of Darraji say they are shocked to hear he's been accused of homicide. One friend, whom we are not naming, says he saw Darraji just hours before the murder.
"I saw him Thursday morning...we talked for 20 minutes," the friend said. "This is all super crazy."
The friend described Darraji as 'positive and happy' and added that Darraji was 'very passionate about his kids and family.'
Darraji will make his first court appearance coming up Monday afternoon.
Spokane Police is asking for anyone with information on the case to please get in touch with them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.