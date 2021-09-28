IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - A Spokane man and woman were arrested in Idaho Friday after reportedly flashing a handgun at the driver of another vehicle on I-15.
Idaho State Police troopers, after receiving calls from witness, stopped the suspect vehicle and after a search found large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and several thousands dollars cash. Several handguns were also found, one of which was reported stolen out of Washington.
Troopers and deputies determined that the firearms, methamphetamine, pills and cash belonged to 33-year-old Kyle L. Philips of Spokane.
A female passenger, 30-year-old Sky Logue of Spokane, was also found to be in possession of fentanyl pills.
Logue was booked into Bannock County Jail on possession charges and Philips was booked on a list of charges including grand theft, unlawful possession of a fire arm, aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver and drug trafficking.