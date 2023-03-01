SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is in jail and awaiting extradition to El Dorado County, California, over charges he murdered a woman there in 1979.
According to a release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), 63-year-old Harold Carpenter was identified as the suspect by the El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force, thanks in part to work done by SPD.
Officers with SPD arrested Carpenter on Feb. 27. SPD detectives found him living in a downtown Spokane apartment and booked him into the Spokane County Jail on a fugitive charge.
According to SPD, Carpenter was arrested on a second-degree rape charge in 1994 after a Spokane woman said he sexually assaulted her. The case was suspended at the time, a rape kit collected from the victim was placed in evidence until it was processed in 2022.
SPD detectives submitted the kit for testing in August of 2022. In February, a Washington State Patrol forensic scientist reached out to SPD, saying the DNA from the alleged rape matched DNA in two cases, the 1994 reported rape in Spokane, and the September 1979 murder of Patricia Carnahan in El Dorado County, California.
SPD said Carnahan had been violently beaten and strangled and remained a Jane Doe until 2015 when she was identified through family.
Investigators in El Dorado County developed probable cause to arrest Carpenter for murder and assisted SPD in the arrest. The investigation into the Spokane rape case will not be resumed as the statute of limitations prevents charges from being filed.