SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the chest with 3-foot sword last week.
According to a report from our partner's at the Spokesman Review, the alleged assault happened in West Central Spokane.
The probable cause affidavit said Thomas B. Torngren, AKA "8-Ball," had been in multiple verbal arguments with the victim after accusing the victim of stealing his portable speaker.
According to the victim's statement to police, Torngren threw a punch at the victim during one argument. The victim claimed to be a seasoned fighter and dodged the punch, going on to "beat him up pretty badly."
The victim apologized to Torngren after the fight, which led to another verbal agrument. The victim later fell asleep in the residence they were both staying at. At some point, the victim said he was woken up by Torngren who nudged him and said "I don't forgive you."
Torgren then allegedly stabbed the victim with a "katana" sword.
Others in the residence took the victim to the hospital. He was immediately sent to the operating room with a lacerated liver.
Police and SWAT went back to the residence where Torngren had barricaded himself. He eventually exited a trailer in the backyard and was taken into custody.