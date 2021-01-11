Spokane man arrested by Post Falls police after allegedly possessing child pornography

A 36-year-old Spokane man was arrested by Post Falls Police for allegedly possessing infant and toddler child pornography.
According to Post Falls Police, the investigation began after Chadlen Smith was arrested for second degree stalking in December.
During the arrest, he was found with a digital device that was submitted to the Post Falls Police lab for analysis.
Child pornography was located on the device.
Smith is being held at the Kootenai County Jail pending his first appearance on Tuesday.
Smith has a prior felony in 2009 for the crime of injury to a child stemming from Lewd Conduct with a Minor.
