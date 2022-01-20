SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane husband has been arrested for second-degree murder in what he initially reported as his wife's suicide.
Spokane deputies responded to a call Tuesday night in the 28900 block of N. Perry where 55-year-old Dean M. Ayers claimed his wife shot herself in the head.
Medical units brought Ayers' wife to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.
Deputies noted inconsistencies in Ayers' statements and the evidence present at the scene.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives, Forensic Unit Technicians, and Traffic Unit Scene Reconstructionists were called in to collect evidence and document the scene.
Probable cause was developed after an autopsy was conducted on the victim and the results were compared with Ayers statements and evidence.
Ayers was arrested at his residence around 1 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.