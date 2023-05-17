SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting at a car in a grocery store parking lot after he said an occupant pulled a gun on him.
Police said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the 1900 block of West Sunset Boulevard.
An employee of the store reported hearing shots fired and saw someone shooting toward a car on the surveillance video. The suspect returned to the store shortly after and told the employee he shot at the tires of the car because someone inside pulled a gun on him.
Officers found probable cause for assault in the first degree and drive-by shooting charges and arrested the suspect on Monday with the help of the Violent Crimes Task Force and the Special Investigative Unit. Police said they recovered the weapon believed to be used in the shooting from the business where the suspect was apprehended.
No one has come forward as a shooting victim as of Tuesday, police said.