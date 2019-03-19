SPOKANE - Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after stabbing his girlfriend Monday night, March 18.
Police say a caller reported an unknown man had stabbed someone with an 18-inch knife near N. Hardesty Road in North Spokane.
The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was found bleeding profusely from her leg but didn't want to talk to police, saying she wasn't a "snitch".
She initially told police that she was outside riding a bike when someone jumped out and tried to take the bike. She said when she resisted, they stabbed her.
Major Crimes Detectives arrived on the scene to help the investigation when the woman wouldn't cooperate further. They found the voice of 40-year-old Aaron Lahde in the background of the 911 call saying, “I did this. I’m going to go to prison.”
During an interview, Lahde told detectives that friends of the victim were visiting her in another room. He said he heard his girlfriend scream and saw the visitors running away.
Then Lahde confessed to stabbing the victim with a large knife during a fight. He said that his girlfriend was angry about a text he had received from another woman and when she went to approach him, he pulled a knife out and stabbed her.
Lahde was booked into Spokane County Jail and his bond has been set at $30,000.
The victim was taken to the hospital and police say continued to be uncooperative.