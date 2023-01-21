Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons

POST FALLS, Idaho - Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday.
22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm
Detectives with KCSO's Special Investigations Unit, along with patrol deputies, conducted the stop near West Selstice Way and North Idahline Road. Detectives seized two stolen firearms, about 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 244 counterfeit fentanyl pills and an additional firearm.
According to a release from KCSO, the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed later.