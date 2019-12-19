SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says reducing citywide car theft was a big focus in 2019, and they've seen those numbers drop significantly this year.
It's good news overall, but car thieves are still causing big problems for some families this holiday season.
Keegan Webber counts on his Jeep Cherokee's four-wheel drive to get him safely from his home in Spokane to his job in North Idaho once the snow hits.
The snow started falling early Thursday morning, and he was met with a nasty surprise when he woke up.
"[I] come outside and the Jeep is no longer there, and the cord that it's plugged into is also no longer there," Webber said.
Webber normally keeps a space heater inside the Jeep, and said it was plugged in under the garage door.
Whoever stole the vehicle backed out so hard that the cord was ripped out, and Webber found the cord lying in the road several blocks from his home.
Dealing with a stolen car during the holidays is bad enough, but the thieves didn't just take the Jeep.
"Some tools that were given to me by my grandfather, some tools that were given to me by my mother... et cetera. All that inside of the toolbox," Webber said.
The Jeep also had safety gear, circuit boards and other tools he needs for work inside. He said it would cost a good amount of money to replace everything.
Webber said his home has a motion activated light in the driveway. His dog normally barks at strangers, so he thought his car was safe at his home.
"I honestly can't fathom like the state of mind that you have to be in to go to someone's driveway with lights pointing at you and steal a car," Webber said.
He said the 1991 Jeep Cherokee is pretty distinctive. It's white with LED lights on the front, mismatched bumpers and a sticker that says "UFO Response Vehicle" on the side.
He hopes he can get everything inside back, but he also wants a way to get to work safely.
"It's a bad time to lose your four-wheel drive," Webber said.
There is a piece of good news. Webber said his wife's car has four-wheel drive, so they should still be able to make it over to the west side to be with family for Christmas.
Call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 if you see a Jeep matching Webber's description.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.