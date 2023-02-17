SPOKANE, Wash. – A man accused of raping multiple children faced a first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), detectives arrested 61-year-old Patrick Joseph "Joe" Cabeza for multiple child molestation and sexual assault charges.
Court documents describe SCSO detective interviews with the victims, three siblings. The kids described how Joe assaulted the younger two siblings, which they say happened this winter, and also told detectives they found "white pills" in their food.
The documents lay out how Cabeza allegedly worked to "develop trust" with the family of the victims, giving the eldest son a guitar, getting them groceries and buying them gifts at Christmas.
A search warrant was approved and executed for Cabeza's house, where investigators collected computers, storage devices and narcotics.
Cabeza's bond was set at $100,000 at his first appearance. SCSO released his picture on Friday, along with a request for anyone with information to reach out to Detective V. Van Patten at (509) 477-6909, and reference case #10169458. Investigators believe some people, including other juveniles, may have had contact with Cabeza and could have relevant information to the investigation.