SPOKANE, Wash. - It was just your average trip to the grocery store for Jason Wright and his wife. He needed to stock up on some ingredients for a special meal.
"I promised her I would make some Cordon Bleu, so we came down to Safeway to get some stuff and went to the checkout aisle," said Jason.
While they made their way out of the store, they saw something that made Jason jump into action.
"A guy just snatched a lady's purse and took off out the door," Jason said.
Without even thinking Jason dropped everything and took off after him.
"I didn't want to be that guy standing there and watching when something was going on," Jason added.
Jason was wearing flip-flops. Not exactly the shoe of choice for a chase, so he kicked them off and chased the man through the parking lot.
Eventually the purse snatcher threw the purse in the air.
"I grabbed the purse, and I was starting to walk back, and he was following me, but there were a lot of people out, so he got into his car and tried to take off, and I got pictures of his car and his license plate. He yelled out the window 'go ahead it's stolen anyways.' It was just a weird scenario."
Fast forward to Thursday, Jason says he realized the man he had been chasing after was 28-year-old murder suspect Joseph Scheel. Based on his photos from the purse snatching incident, deputies confirmed Scheel had been driving the murdered woman's car.
Deputies performing a welfare check of a woman at a Spokane apartment this week found Scheel barricaded inside and the woman dead. The woman has not yet been officially identified, but her death is considered a homicide and Scheel is now in the Spokane County Jail on a charge of 1st Degree Murder.
Jason says he still can't believe he faced off with a suspected killer.
"I saw his picture on the news, and it gave me a chill up my back to see what was going on."