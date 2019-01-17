SPOKANE, WA - A man with three active warrants for his arrest was found with meth in his jeans but claims the jeans he was wearing weren't his, according to police.

In the early hours of Thursday, January 17, a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy watched a man in a black hoodie and blue jeans not using the crosswalk on Francis, just west of Addison.

Police say the man, 32-year-old March Majmeto, was contacted by the officer and found to have the three active warrants for trespassing.

He was then handcuffed and told he was under arrest. Police say when the officer conducted a search of Majmeto, he found containing a white crystalline substance in the rear pocket of the jeans the man was wearing.

But Majmeto told the officer that the jeans he was wearing weren't his, according to police.

According to police, the deputy opened a case also in possession of the man and found two more bags containing containing a white crystalline substance.

The bags were tested and showed a presumptive positive result for meth.

Along with a citation for not using a crosswalk, the man is facing trespassing charges and now controlled substance charges.