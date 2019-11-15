SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man has been sentenced to over 26 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing and killing his infant son last year.
Friday morning, a judge sentenced Erik Sherman to 320 months in prison and 36 months of community custody.
Along with the sentencing, Sherman will have to pay $6,100 in restitution, but won't have to start making the $5 monthly payments until he is released in 2050.
Sherman pleaded guilty to homicide by abuse back in September. Court documents obtained regarding the infant's death in August 2018 offered disturbing details, with one doctor telling investigators it was "one of the worst cases of child abuse he had seen in 23 years of practice."
Three-week-old Emmett Sherman died after the parents waited two days to seek medical treatment for injuries he sustained. He had stopped breathing while Sherman was feeding him at their home, according to court records.
Emmett suffered severe brain damage in addition to a fractured collared bone, cuts and bruises. He was removed from a ventilator prior to his death. The Spokane County Medical Examiner ruled Emmett died from a "subdural hemorrhage of the brain" due to a blunt impact.
