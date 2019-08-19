SPOKANE, Wash. - Forty-six year old Spokane resident Jason Michael Clark will spend the next 160 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Senior United States Judge Robert Whaley sentenced Clark to five years of court supervision following his release from federal prison.
Spokane Police Officers encountered Clark, who was seen leaving a nearby residence, while officers were arresting another person for an outstanding warrant.
Officers determined Clark left a backpack in the residence's driveway, and after searching the backpack, they found over 50 grams of methamphetamine and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.
Clark was later arrested and charged with possession and the intent to distribute the drugs, charges he pleaded guilty to.