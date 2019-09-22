A Spokane man is crediting an Apple Watch for helping save his father's life after a biking crash at Doomsday Hill.
According to a Facebook post, Gabe Burdett was waiting for his father Bob at their meeting spot in Riverside State Park when Burdett received a text from his father Apple Watch reading, "detected a hard fall," with his father's location.
His father hit his head and was knocked out after flipped his bike at the bottom of Doomsday Hill.
While heading to his father's location, Burdett received another update from the watch saying his father was already at Sacred Heart Medical Center.
The watch called 911 with the location and within 30 minutes, Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital.
According to the Facebook post, Bob is doing great and is a little sore.