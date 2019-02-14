SPOKANE, Wash. - In Spokane, there’s a group of men who, every Valentine’s Day, deliver roses to single women, widows, and military wives.
In less than a week, Rose Rush received more than 550 requests of roses to be delivered. Thursday, KHQ followed the men who handed out the roses.
It was all started by Seth Stewart eight years ago, when he realized how hard it was for some of his single friends to not get flowers on Valentine’s Day. Now, he’s expanded his team, and four of his friends help him deliver roses.
People can nominate someone through their Facebook page, Rose Rush, and the men take it from there. Stewart has a Go Fund Me account to help pay for this, but has paid out of pocket in the past to cover the difference.