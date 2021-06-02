Spokane man dies after falling 500 feet on Mt. Hood

MT. HOOD, Ore. - A Spokane man fell 500 feet to his death while climbing Mt. Hood on Sunday.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), 64-year-old Patrick Michael Stretch was climbing near Old Chute around 9 a.m. with his adult son when he fell.
CCSO said multiple agencies immediately responded to the incident.
Members from the Portland Mountain Rescue navigated the difficult terrain and toxic gases venting from fumaroles along the route as they made their way to the accident scene.
Rescue members were able to reach the accident scene around 10:30 a.m.
They made visual contact with the Stretch who was not moving. Crews then made their way down by setting up a rope system.
Upon reaching the Stretch, rescuers found he had died of his injuries.
Teams loaded the body onto a skiable rescue litter basket, and at 4:20 p.m. they began making their way down the mountain to Timberline Lodge.