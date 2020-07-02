SPOKANE, Wash. - Well, here's a story you don't hear everyday.
A Spokane man got quite the surprise when two peacocks showed up in his yard out of nowhere on Thursday, July 2.
Nathan Hohenstreet has reached out to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, SCRAPS and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office but no one seems to know what to do. He's snapped several pics of the birds hanging out around his property in the 9500 block of E North Rim Lane.
If you're missing a pair of peacocks, you can reach out to Hohenstreet at nhohenstreet@gmail.com.
