Thousands of homes have been damaged in Nebraska from the flooding, some completely submerged. More flooding is expected to continue through Wednesday, with 74 Nebraska cities under emergency declaration.
One man in Spokane is driving a U-Haul to Nebraska this Wednesday, filled with supplies, trying to reach as many flood victims as possible.
"We need food, water, propane, or propane heaters, hats, gloves, socks, it's still pretty cold over there. Even small generators, just something to get them back on their feet. There's quite a few people out there without anything," Seth Stewart said.
Seth Stewart has done missions like this before, and he said the people he meets are always blown away by the generosity of Spokane. Other businesses in the area have donated supplies, but Stewart really wants to help as many people as he can, so he's going to be towing a trailer as well.
If you'd like to donate supplies, email Stewart: riveredgelawns@gmail.com
He's leaving Wednesday morning, so if you can't go shopping for supplies in time, but would like to help, you can donate funds on his GoFundMe page.