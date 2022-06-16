SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle in a three-vehicle crash.
It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Trent Ave. and N. McDonald Rd.
According to the Washington State Patrol report, 92-year-old James Hammond was making a left turn on Trent while 50-year-old Gary Cooper approached from the opposite direction on his motorcycle.
Cooper hit Hammond's Honda Accord and was ejected from the bike. Hammond then hit a third vehicle.
WSP said Cooper was deceased on the scene and his family was notified. WSP also noted that Cooper was not wearing a Department of Transportation compliant helmet.
Hammond is being charged with failure to yield.