SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle in a three-vehicle crash. 

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Trent Ave. and N. McDonald Rd. 

According to the Washington State Patrol report, 92-year-old James Hammond was making a left turn on Trent while 50-year-old Gary Cooper approached from the opposite direction on his motorcycle. 

Cooper hit Hammond's Honda Accord and was ejected from the bike. Hammond then hit a third vehicle.

WSP said Cooper was deceased on the scene and his family was notified. WSP also noted that Cooper was not wearing a Department of Transportation compliant helmet.

Hammond is being charged with failure to yield. 

