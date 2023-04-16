EPHRATA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office has identified the six people involved in a crash outside of Ephrata, including a Spokane man and an Ephrata woman who were killed. The sheriff's office also shared more details about what led to the two-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
According to GCSO, a Volkswagen Jetta was driving westbound on Baird Springs Road and approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Sagebrush Flats Road. A Chevy Silverado was driving southbound on Sagebrush Flats, approaching the same intersection.
The sheriff's office said the Jetta either didn't stop, or failed to make sure the intersection was clear before crossing, which resulted in the Silverado T-Boning the Jetta.
Both vehicles rolled off the road and down an embankment after the collision, and the Silverado hit a utility pole, pulling wires down across the road, starting a small brush fire that was put out by firefighters.
The two people who died were both passengers of the Jetta. Dejay Troupe, 23, of Spokane, died at the scene. According to the sheriff's office, he was not wearing a seatbelt. Mya Kay Avila, 18, of Ephrata, also died at the scene.
The driver of the Jetta, Cesar Torivio Balderas Jr, 18, and passenger Fernando Leonel Padilla, 24, both sustained life threating injuries. Padilla was flown to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, while Balderas was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
There were two occupants in the Silverado. Driver Ryan Reinhart, 49, of Chelan, and a 17-year-old girl from Chelan both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
"Based on evidence at the scene, intoxication on the part of Balderas is a possible factor in this collision and is being investigated as a criminal incident," GCSO said in a release.
Sagebrush Flats Road was closed for nine hours for the investigation and for utility repairs.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information on the crash who hasn't yet spoken with investigators to call (509) 762-1160.