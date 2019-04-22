Spokane man faces charges after allegedly taking custody of his son using a firearm

SPOKANE, Wash.- A man accused of taking his son at gunpoint from his mother made a first appearance in court on Monday.
42-year-old Anthony Hall faces multiple charges including 1st degree armed burglary, two 1st degree assault charges, and 3rd degree malicious mischief.
The judge put two no contact orders in place for Hall's ex-wife and their son. Hall's bond has also been set at $25,000.
Charges stem from this weekend when Hall allegedly took his 8-year-old son at gunpoint from his home on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Police say Anthony Hall took custody of Brenden from the child's mother in the 2100 block of W. Fairview Avenue. Brenden went missing with his father on April 19th.
Police say initial reports were that Anthony was in possession of a firearm when taking custody of Brenden, and that there may have been an ongoing custody dispute between Anthony and Brenden's mother.
According to court documents, Hall allegedly showed up at his ex-wife's home and took Brenden, pushing him in front of Hall, while pointing at gun at his ex-wife, allegedly saying "you think you are going to take my son away from me."
After being missing nearly 2 days, authorities located the RV that Hall was thought to be driving with Brenden on Sunday, April 21.
Brendan was found safe and returned to his mother.
Hall is set to make his next court appearance on April 30 at 10 a.m.