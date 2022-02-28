dive team priest lake

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - A Spokane man fell into the cold waters of Priest Lake while ice fishing in the Coolin area. Bonner County officials said he succumbed to the cold water and ultimately drowned.

According to officials, 40-year-old Matthew Best was fishing off the lake's shore on Feb. 19 with a relative. At some point, the pair was separated and Best went out onto the ice off-shore.

Best fell through a thin layer of ice and called out to the relative but they were not able to get to him. 

Dive team recovers body in Priest Lake

1 of 4

First responders were initially unable to locate Best's body. The next day, a dive team using a underwater remote operated vehicle located his body and a diver recovered it. 

Tags

Current Contests

Super Proposal

Super Proposal

    Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!