PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - A Spokane man fell into the cold waters of Priest Lake while ice fishing in the Coolin area. Bonner County officials said he succumbed to the cold water and ultimately drowned.
According to officials, 40-year-old Matthew Best was fishing off the lake's shore on Feb. 19 with a relative. At some point, the pair was separated and Best went out onto the ice off-shore.
Best fell through a thin layer of ice and called out to the relative but they were not able to get to him.
First responders were initially unable to locate Best's body. The next day, a dive team using a underwater remote operated vehicle located his body and a diver recovered it.