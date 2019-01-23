SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man has made good on his promise to gift a Montana veteran whose car was vandalized earlier this month.

Chris Morse learned about Joseph Murphy's story through social media.

Murphy, an African American United States Army veteran who served in Iraq, discovered graffiti on his car on January 12.

The paint wrote "We're watching you. - KKK."

When Morse heard about this, he posted on social media asking if anyone knew Murphy so he could make him a custom wooden American flag with different logo's representing the veterans military career.

Not only was Morse upset about what had happened to Murphy, but he says some people commenting on the story on Facebook were accusing him of making up the whole story.

This motivated Morse to do something positive that Murphy could remember from his situation.

Over the course of the last couple of weeks, Morse was able to get in touch with Murphy's wife and build the flag.

Morse has a full-time job but designs, builds, and sells these custom flags through his side business, Freedom Project Six.

For every six flags he sells, he donates one to a veteran.

When Morse learned about Murphy's story he says it was a no-brainier that he wanted to build a flag for him.

This story has more details and will be updated.