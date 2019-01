A man who was found guilty of first-degree rape back in November has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison.

On Friday, Jan.18, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Julie McKay sentenced Steven Pallett to 168 months and up to life in prison. A jury found Pallett guilty of first-degree rape with special verdict of firearms enhancement a few months ago.

If Pallett should be released after serving his sentence, he will be subject to lifetime Washington State DOC supervision and sex offender registration.