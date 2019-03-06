Spokane man gives Mother Nature the middle finger

SPOKANE, Wash. At the corner of Maxwell and Oak in Northwest Spokane, what started as a pile of snow from clearing the sidewalk in front of a house has turned into a local attraction.
The people who live at the home say they needed to do something with the pile of snow. So they used their creative minds and formed a six-foot sculpture of a hand giving the bird.
While we all know what the expression means, I wanted to find out the message behind it. And while I was learning that back story, a passer-by interrupted saying "This is the funniest thing I've ever seen!" "See! See! And that's what people think about it," said the artist who did not want to be identified chuckled.
So we found out it's not directed towards the neighbors. The two artists say it's meant for mother nature and to the City Of Spokane for the way they plowed the roads along Maxwell. Both men told KHQ they thought the city could have done a better job.
As the warmer temperatures crept up, the bird started to melt away and eventually broke off Wednesday afternoon. The artists say they think mother nature got the message to make sure spring arrives soon.
A spokeswoman for the City of Spokane told KHQ that snow plow satisfaction from residents like every year has been mixed. As for the bird, the spokeswoman says it's pretty tame and that the sculpture is protected free speech.