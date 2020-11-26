Spokane man helps facilitate $60,000 in donations to support local restaurants during pandemic
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane man has raised over $60,000 since the pandemic began to help struggling businesses. 
 
On Thanksgiving, he donated the money that was raised through his Facebook to three, locally owned restaurants to be able to provide 300 meals to anyone in the community who needed it on the holiday. 
 
Bark Pub and Rescue, Molly's and Terry's Breakfast were the three restaurants that were able to hand out meals due the donation. The donations not only helped the community on Thanksgiving, but the restaurants too. 

"Having everything shut down like it did, was really hard on the team, we had to lay everyone off, so the last couple of days for Thanksgiving were able to bring a lot of team members back on to help prepare all these meals," Andrea Kelsey, general manager at Bark Pub and Rescue said.
 
The donations all came from Facebook Lives on the Facebook group "Spokane Quarenteam."
 
Rick Clark, the founder of the group, said he started the group when things first shutdown in March to help local restaurants.
 
Clark said in just 42 days after starting the page, they raised $51,000.
 
When the restaurants were forced to shut down again recently, Clark said he knew he had to help again.
 
So, within the last eight days the group has raised over $14,000 from members of the community that donate while watching the Facebook Live videos.
 
"Thousands of people are donating anything from $1,000 to $2.50 and when you pull those resources together, and use social media the way it should be used, you can do things like save restaurants in a town," Clark said.
 
Restaurants are so thankful for the help. Clark said the donations even saved one local business, helping them make their rent payment.
 
Kelsey said that by receiving help by donations, the restaurants can still do what they love, which is serve the community.
 
"It's not only helping the restaurants, but it's going right back into the community, so it's a double win," Kelsey said.
 
"In darkness, you cant darkness without light, and I think we are shining a lot of light in a time that's really scary for people, and I think we are going to get through this, I hope other people think that way too," Clark said.
 
Clark said that if you want to help, you can donate on their Facebook page, or you want to help but don't have the money to donate. Clark said that by sharing the videos and that page, helps just as much as a donation.

