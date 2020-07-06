IONE, Wash. - A Spokane man has been identified after drowning in the Pend Oreille River.
According to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old John Nelson was reported missing on Friday, July 3, after he was last seen trying to remove a log entangled in a dock line.
Emergency units responded to the 600 block of Larch Lane in Pend Oreille County near Ione along with a rescue boat. A diver tried to find Nelson throughout the night without success. High water and current flow made the search more difficult and local property owners were advised to continue checking their docks and shoreline.
On Saturday morning, crews returned to the area and continued the search. Just before noon, Nelson's body was found about 50 feet downstream from the dock in about six feet of water.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public that waters are still not at summer conditions. The river is colder and at higher levels than normal for this time of year and debris is still floating downstream. Boaters, water sports and swimmers should use caution.
