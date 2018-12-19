Update: A 36-year-old Spokane man was killed in a three-vehicle DUI crash Wednesday morning in Airway Heights.

Washington State Patrol says around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday a Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound on Highway 2 when it struck a Subaru Crosstrek stopped in a turn lane, which was forced into eastbound traffic and struck by a Ford F350 pickup.

The driver of the Subaru, Ryan Labreck, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Ford pickup, 28-year-old Zachary Reisenauer, sustained non life-threatening injuries as did 28-year-old Cynthia Reisenauer and two juvenile passengers. Each occupant of the Ford pickup was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

WSP says the driver of the Dodge Caravan, 45-year-old Thomas Aripa of Nespelem, faces vehicular homicide charges as drugs or alcohol were determined to be the cause of the crash.

Eastbound lanes have reopened late Wednesday morning following then investigation.

A fatal car accident happened this morning right before 8am on HWY 2 near Christensen Rd. One person is dead, 5 others were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. 3 cars were involved in the crash. @KHQLocalNews @Fox28_Spokane pic.twitter.com/aTDCjJpW7j — Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) December 19, 2018

Detours were in place until about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday morning when WSP reopened all eastbound lanes on Highway 2.