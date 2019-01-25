SPANGLE, Wash. - One man was killed after a collision involving a semi truck Friday afternoon.
According to Washington State Patrol, 67-year-old Tim Simchuk of Spokane, was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima southbound on State Route 195 near Spangle.
Emerson Grafmiller, 81, of Colbert was driving northbound in a 1999 Kenworth semi tractor.
Simchuk's Nissan crossed the center line and collided with Grafmiller's semi in the northbound lane, according to authorities.
Simchuk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Grafmiller was not injured. Both drivers had been using seat belts at the time of the accident.
Washington State Patrol said that as of about 9:15 Friday night, the roadway will remained closed for three to seven hours with detours at Bradshaw Road and Plaza Road. Tow trucks are on the scene to remove the vehicles.