A 56-year-old man from Spokane was killed in an accident on Thursday when the car he was riding in left the road and crashed into the Clark Fork River in Montana.
A Montana Highway Patrol report shows that the man was riding in the car with two teenagers, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old, also from Spokane. According to police, the 15-year-old was the driver.
The report shows the car was traveling eastbound on I-90 shortly after 1:00pm, and was about 30 miles outside of Missoula when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police say the car then over-corrected, rolled into the median, across the westbound lanes, and into the river. The car came to rest in the water partially submerged.
All three passengers were wearing seatbelts. The 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two teenagers were taken to a local hospital as a precaution after they were freed from the car.
The crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.