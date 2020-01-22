SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man will likely be charged with murder after police said he hit his father with either a soda bottle or weights, in addition to punching and kicking him.
Michael Hermann was charged with assault on Saturday, January 19, but his father died this week, meaning the charges will likely be upgraded.
According to court documents, Hermann has mental health issues and has also struggled with drug addiction.
Hermann is currently in jail on a $1 million bond.
