The man behind Spokane's "Giving Back Packs" movement is going to be featured on an episode of Mike Rowe's "Returning the Favor" Facebook Watch show on Monday evening.
"School is in session as Mike and the crew head to Spokane, WA to spend time with Rick Clark: a formerly homeless do-gooder who hit the reset button and is now giving back by providing backpacks filled with resources to those in need," a post from the show Returning the Favor reads.
The episode, titled "From Homeless To Do-Gooder", is scheduled to premiere on Facebook Monday, July 8 at 6 p.m.
"Millions of people are about to know how we get down in Spokane. I love my city!!!!" Clark said on his Facebook page.
"We are honored, stunned and amazed that Rick and Giving Back Packs are featured on Mike Rowe's Returning the Favor," Giving Back Packs said on its website.
The show follows Rowe as he travels the country in search of remarkable people making a difference in their communities and airs episodes on Mondays.
Giving Back Packs is a non-profit aimed at helping the homeless by handing them backpacks full of clothes, toiletries, socks, blankets and food.
Clark has been well known to give back in the Spokane community, whether through the backpack movement, arranging charity events, simply encouraging kindness or even donating a car to a stranger.