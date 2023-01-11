GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Spokane man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, after Montana Highway Patrol troopers found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls.
34-year-old Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release.
Sentencing has been set for May 25. Rudnitskiy will remain in custody pending further proceedings.
According to court documents, in October 2022, Russell Country Drug Task Force agents were surveilling a motel room in Great Falls as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Rudnitskiy, along with co-defendant Kelly Sterling Wait, left the room, entered a vehicle, drove a short distance and parked. Rudnitskiy got out and appeared to steal items from trucks in the lot.
The investigation led to the Montana Highway Patrol stopping the vehicle. Wait was removed from the driver’s seat and a loaded pistol was removed from his waistband, along with a fanny pack he had.
Rudnitskiy was removed from the passenger seat and a bundle of cash and a bag were found where he had been sitting. The vehicle was searched on a warrant, and approximately 186 fentanyl pills were found in the fanny pack. Another six bags, each containing 100 fentanyl pills, were found in the trunk, and 60 fentanyl pills were found in the passenger seat area. A total of $3,734 in cash was seized.
Wait recently pleaded guilty in the case and is awaiting sentencing.