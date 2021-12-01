SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man received the maximum sentence of 30 years to life in prison for three counts of child rape.
In June, a jury found the 41-year-old Allen Moore Jr. guilty on all three counts stemming from ongoing sexual assaults of a 6-year-old child.
The abuse came to light when the child told their sister. The sister then told a grandparent. Moore had a relationship with the family.
Moore will face a judge again next week for sentencing on that charge.
SPD said they take all allegations of sexual assault extremely seriously and is committed to vigorous investigation in the pursuit of justice for victims.