SPOKANE, Wash. - After its theft over the Fourth of July weekend, a Spokane man is celebrating the return of his beloved camo kayak.

Blade Gannon saved for an entire year to buy the unique kayak in an effort to connect with his late father, who taught him everything he knows about fishing. He'd just purchased it in April, only a couple of months before it was stolen.

Luckily, a person recognized the kayak they were looking to buy online as matching the one from Blade's flyer. That person called Blade, and now the kayak is back with him.

Blade says he simply hopes to be back on the water this weekend, catching some fish like his dad taught him.

Last updated on July 15 at 5:45 p.m.

A Spokane man is on the hunt for his special edition kayak he said was stolen over the July 4 weekend.

“It’s a very special, very unique kayak. [I] had my eyes only on this one goal and target, and I got it, I got everything top to bottom,” Blade Gannon, the kayak’s owner said. “And it only took a little while for me to lose out on it so it's a heartbreaker.”

It took Gannon a year to save enough money for his kayak, his escape. A way Gannon said keeps him close to his late father, the man who taught him everything he knows about fishing.

“He unfortunately passed when I was about 19 years old, and I invested even heavier and that’s like a spiritual connection that I still have with him,” Gannon said.

That connection makes this kayak priceless. All the hard work paid off for Gannon in April, when he took his maiden voyage.

“All of the sudden you're sitting in a realized dream and I couldn't imagine anything better than that,” Gannon said.

But just three short months later, Gannon says, that dream turned into a nightmare. Gannon’s kayak had been stolen while he was asleep in his apartment just feet away from where it was strapped to his car.

“I'm normally much more secure about all of my belongings but the Fourth of July was my one slip up,” Gannon said.

Now Gannon is pleading, not necessarily for justice, just to get his kayak back.

“I would love to have my kayak returned to me, everyone can be made right by this, everyone can be made whole,” Gannon said. “And I’m not looking to hurt anyone, I'm just looking to have my stuff brought back to me.”

If you see this kayak or know what happened to it he is asking for your help.

You can reach Blade at (509)280-2242 or bladegannon@gmail.com.