SPOKANE, Wash. - "Nobody, I don't care who you are, deserves to be beat like this," Lane Fletcher said.
Last Thursday was like any other night out, Fletcher and his friend were at the Star Bar on Hamilton St. playing pool. He remembers having a couple of drinks, but nothing after that.
"I came to 13 to 16 hours later," Fletcher said. "I came to and I was in the hospital."
Fletcher had been found the night before in an alley a few miles from the bar, badly beaten and unconscious. His SUV, phone and shoes had all been stolen.
"I feel lucky to be alive," he said. "I'm here breathing today."
Fletcher said doctors told him his jaw had been fractured in three places, he had multiple teeth knocked out and they had to stitch up a deep cut above his eye.
With no recollection of anything that happened, Fletcher believes he was drugged. Spokane Police said this is an unfortunate reminder that it can happen to anyone.
"I think it probably happens more often than we hear about, which is scary to think about. It really is," Sergeant Terry Preunnger with the Spokane Police Department said.
Officers say there ware ways to keep yourself safe.
- First, if you're going out, make sure your're with friends;
- Second, don't put your drink down or accept any drinks from someone you don't know;
- Finally, be responsible
As for Fletcher, he's hopeful police will be able to find the person who did this to him. A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help him with expenses.