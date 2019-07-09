Spokane man says life jacket law lacks clarity

SPOKANE, Wash. - Paul Delaney has been involved with whitewater rafting for 30 years.
"Safety on the river is one of the foremost things that I personally try to crusade for," said Delaney, who co-founded the Northwest Whitewater Association.
But for the last two years, Delaney feels like he's been paddling upstream.
“It goes back to a time about two summers ago when we had four or five people dumped out in the river in a very high flow," said Delaney. "They had to have a ton of first responders go after them and none of them were wearing life jackets. And it just tripped my trigger.”
And that trigger had a ripple effect.
Delaney, along with others, pushed for city council members to rewrite Spokane Municipal Code Section 16A.60.040, which is in regards to the use life jackets on the river. It's a law that was, and Delaney argues, is still confusing.
“It has very little relevance as to what goes on on the flowing sections of the Spokane River,” said Delaney. "It fits nicely on the Upriver dam and that's about it."
The biggest change to the ordinance took effect last summer by clarifying that if you're in an inner-tube or any other flotation vessel, you have to wear life jackets on the river or face a $76 fine. But Delaney says that's not enough.
“When we have 35 firefighters and policemen out looking for someone who was foolish and not wearing a life jacket, I don't think that's good use of our tax money and our resources," said Delaney.
Delaney says if a person has to be rescued from the river and wasn't using a life jacket, that person should have to pay at least double, if not triple the fine.
On top of this, Delaney says the signage posted at river access points need to include the fine amount instead of a QR code which leads people to the laws text.
“I suggested that the city put the signage up that said 'By not wearing a life jacket it will cost you 'X' amount of dollars'," he said.
That's not currently in the works, at least according to City Councilman Breean Beggs, who says the purpose of the signs are to promote safety without distracting from the overall message.
"As safe as the river looks, everyone needs to know it can be dangerous," said Beggs. "And a solution is everyone needs to use a flotations device."
But Delaney disagrees.
“People are not going to pay attention to it unless they see a dollar sign,” he said.
Beggs says the rivers newest access point near Glover Field will have a sign reminding people to use life jackets while on the water no later than Friday, July 19.